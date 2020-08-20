Actor Kim Won Hae also tests positive for COVID19

On August 20, actor Kim Won Hae's label Double SG Company released an official statement, confirming that the star has tested positive for COVID19.

The label relayed, "Kim Won Hae has tested positive for COVID19 today. After receiving the test results, we have cancelled all of his schedules. He is currently under self-quarantine measures, and will be transported to the hospital once a ward is prepared."

Actor Kim Won Hae was also a cast member of the theater production 'Jjambbbong' alongside the first COVID19-positive supporting actor Seo Sung Jong from back on August 19, as well as the second COVID19-positive actor Heo Dong Won from earlier today.

Kim Won Hae's manager, who also underwent testing, has received negative results. Meanwhile, actor Kim Won Hae has appeared in dramas including 'Elegant Friends', 'Chocolate', 'Melting Me Softly', 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon', 'Hwarang', 'Signal', and more.



