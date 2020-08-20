TV personality Jo Se Ho reveals his illness on 'Yoo Quiz on the Block'

Recently, TV personality Jo Se Ho spoke about his illness.

On August 19th, a special episode titled, "The person I don't want to meet' aired through tvN's 'Yoo Quiz On The Block' (hereafter 'Yoo Quiz'). Jo Se Ho began to speak to Lee Seung Hoon, the doctor who specializes in strokes, as he stated, "This is embarrassing but I want to speak up with courage. I wanted to meet you doctor actually."



Jo Se Ho continues to confess that he has an illness as he shows the doctor of the diagnosis. Jo Se Ho revealed that he was diagnosed with a cerebral aneurysm, and stated, "What frightened me the most is when the doctor said, 'you can lose consciousness or drop dead all of a sudden while you're walking' when having this illness."



In reply, doctor Lee stated, "All strokes are characterized by sudden occurrence. a person can live with the aneurysm as long as the blood vessel doesn't burst, and if it ruptures, that person can die. The side effects are devastating if left alone. The typical factors of arteriosclerosis that produce aneurysm are hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, tobacco, and alcohol."



The doctor continued to explain the symptoms and stated, "The symptoms are characterized by sudden appearance and disappearance - Like a ghost. So many people might be confused thinking they've just dreamt about it but risk lesions are likely to recur because they remain in your body."





According to the doctor, one of the simple ways to diagnose the symptom is to check out three pronunciations: 'Mamma,' 'Lala,' and 'Gaga' - a way to identify speech disorders or impairment. Another way is to test the ligament strengths.



