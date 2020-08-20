'Lookism' webtoon artist, Park Tae Joon tests positive for COVID19

With the recent surge in the number of infected patients of the coronavirus in Korea, there has been an increasing number of infected individuals in the entertainment industry as well.

Previously, actor Kim Won Hae tested positive for the virus as well as a supporting actor Seo Sung Jong. Now, a webtoon artist and TV personality, Park Tae Joon has tested positive.

According to his agency, SidusHQ, "Park Tae Joon has tested positive for COVID19. However, we are unsure of when and where he contracted the virus."

It was revealed that Park Tae Joon had not recently been active on broadcast shows. Therefore, he did not come into close contact with any staff members nor did he travel to the company building.

Park Tae Joon has made his name known through the TV comedy 'Uljjang Sidae' (literal translation: The age of the good looking). He then changed his career path to a webtoon artist and is currently working on the series titled 'Lookism'.



Meanwhile, many Korean citizens are blaming the Korean churches for this sudden surge in the number of infected patients of the coronavirus. There has been a great number of outbreaks in the Love First Church, a church managed by pastor Park Kwang Hoon. Recently, their church held a massive rally despite the government ban on collective gatherings.