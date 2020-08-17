19

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

More COVID-19 positive cases confirmed from pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon's Love First Church weekend rally

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

There has been an alarming rise in COVID19 patients and another state of emergency in South Korea as more confirmed cases arise from the weekend rally hosted by pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon's Love First Church.

A resident of the Namdong district was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after attending the rally that took place at Gwanghwamun.


The Namdong district office revealed the movement routes and locations that patient numbers 57, 58, and 59 had visited. In particular, it was revealed that patient 57 had participated in a worship service at the Love First Church on August 12th and attended the Gwanghwamun rally on August 15th.

The Namdong district office stated they have completed the disinfection and sanitization around the patients' residence areas.


Here is the full text of each confirmed patients' footprints:

57th confirmed patient [tested positive 2020.8.16 KST/ No Symptoms / Attended worship at Sarang First Church in Seongbuk District, Seoul (8.12)]

Namdong District office completed the disinfection of the confirmed patient's residence and movement routes.

August 13 (Thursday) KST

Stayed at Tashido (Seoul)

August 14 (Friday) KST

※ Wore a mask

- 15:00 Tashido (Seoul)

15:00 to 16:30 Tashido (Seoul) → Home (traveled via subway)

      ※ Gayang Station → Sandnae Market Station

16:40 ~ Stayed at home

August 15 (Saturday) KST

※ Wore a mask

10:00 to 11:30 Home → Tashido (Seoul) (traveled via Subway)

      ※ Sandnae Market → Gwanghwamun Station

Visit Tashido (Seoul) from 11:30 to 15:00 ※ Attended Gwanghwamun rally

15:00 to 16:30 Tashido (Seoul) → Namdong District Health Center (traveled via Subway)

      ※ Gwanghwamun Station → Namdong District Office Station

Visited the screening clinic of the Namdong District Health Center from 16:30 to 16:50 (traveled via subway)

17:00 stayed at home

August 16th (Sun) KST

※ Wore a mask

15:10 Confirmed and hospitalized in Incheon Medical Center.




58th confirmed patient [Tested positive 2020.8.16 (Sunday) / came in contact with 56th confirmed patient in Namdong district ]

Namdong District office completed the disinfection of the confirmed patient's residence and movement routes.

August 12 (Wednesday)

※ Wore a mask

12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (traveled via bus and subway)

      ※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Samseong Station

Stay at home from 17:30

August 13 (Thursday)

※ Wore a mask

14:00 to 19:50 Other cities and provinces (Seoul) (traveled via Bus and subway)

      ※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station

20:00 stayed at home

August 14 (Friday)

※ Wore a mask ※ Symptom Development: Cough

12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (traveled via bus and subway)

      ※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station

Stayed at home from 17:30

August 15 (Saturday)

Stay at home

August 16th (Sunday)

Visited the screening center of the Namdong District Health Center from 09:10 to 09:30 (traveled via Family Car)

Stay at home from 09:40 to 20:00.

20:00 Confirmed, Inpatient Hospital in Incheon Medical Center



59th confirmed patient [ tested positive on 2020.8.16 (Sunday) / No Symptoms / Came in contact with 58th confirmed patient (family member)]

Namdong District office completed the disinfection of the confirmed patient's residence and movement routes.



August 12 (Wednesday)

※ Wore a mask

12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (traveled via bus and subway)

      ※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Samseong Station

Stayed at home from 17:30

August 13 (Thursday)

※ Wore a mask

14:00 to 19:50 Other cities and provinces (Seoul) (traveled via)

      ※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station

20:00 stayed at home

August 14 (Friday)

※ Wore a mask ※ Symptom Development: Cough

12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (Move 535 bus and subway)

      ※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station

Stay at home from 17:30

August 15 (Saturday)

Stayed at home

August 16th (Sunday)

Visited the screening center of the Namdong District Health Center from 09:10 to 09:30 (traveled via Family Car)

Stay at home from 09:40 to 20:00.

20:00 Confirmed, Inpatient Hospital in Incheon Medical Center

Pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon himself has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

  1. Buzz
5 4,208 Share 90% Upvoted

2

partyfan201315 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Um, let's just all know about the fact that this is why it's ABSOLUTELY not time to get back to holding massive events of any kind just yet because we STILL have plenty of work to do in this Coronavirus pandemic. And by that, I mean that we gotta continue wearing masks and continue practicing social distancing too. And I hope that the pastor in question is now realizing that while he's being stuck at home with the Coronavirus. It's simply mask up or die trying from here on out because if anyone continues to rebel and just throw parties and try to get closer to one another anyway, well then, chances are they WILL suffer the same fate as that pastor and get stuck at home for a couple weeks with the Coronavirus. And oh yeah, also, I most definitely hope that EVERYONE out there can actually listen and do as they are being told to do to stay safe and healthy in another future worldwide pandemic, whenever that will be, by the way. Oh my goodness. Of course our health and safety are STILL way much much important than a rally, concert, night out, etc. right now.

Share

1

esmera1da1525 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

😐 wow...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND