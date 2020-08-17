More COVID-19 positive cases confirmed from pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon's Love First Church weekend rally

There has been an alarming rise in COVID19 patients and another state of emergency in South Korea as more confirmed cases arise from the weekend rally hosted by pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon's Love First Church.

A resident of the Namdong district was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after attending the rally that took place at Gwanghwamun.



The Namdong district office revealed the movement routes and locations that patient numbers 57, 58, and 59 had visited. In particular, it was revealed that patient 57 had participated in a worship service at the Love First Church on August 12th and attended the Gwanghwamun rally on August 15th.

The Namdong district office stated they have completed the disinfection and sanitization around the patients' residence areas.





Here is the full text of each confirmed patients' footprints:



57th confirmed patient [tested positive 2020.8.16 KST/ No Symptoms / Attended worship at Sarang First Church in Seongbuk District, Seoul (8.12)]



Namdong District office completed the disinfection of the confirmed patient's residence and movement routes.



August 13 (Thursday) KST



Stayed at Tashido (Seoul)



August 14 (Friday) KST



※ Wore a mask



- 15:00 Tashido (Seoul)



15:00 to 16:30 Tashido (Seoul) → Home (traveled via subway)



※ Gayang Station → Sandnae Market Station



16:40 ~ Stayed at home



August 15 (Saturday) KST



※ Wore a mask



10:00 to 11:30 Home → Tashido (Seoul) (traveled via Subway)



※ Sandnae Market → Gwanghwamun Station



Visit Tashido (Seoul) from 11:30 to 15:00 ※ Attended Gwanghwamun rally



15:00 to 16:30 Tashido (Seoul) → Namdong District Health Center (traveled via Subway)



※ Gwanghwamun Station → Namdong District Office Station



Visited the screening clinic of the Namdong District Health Center from 16:30 to 16:50 (traveled via subway)



17:00 stayed at home



August 16th (Sun) KST



※ Wore a mask



15:10 Confirmed and hospitalized in Incheon Medical Center.











