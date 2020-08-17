More COVID-19 positive cases confirmed from pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon's Love First Church weekend rally

There has been an alarming rise in COVID19 patients and another state of emergency in South Korea as more confirmed cases arise from the weekend rally hosted by pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon's Love First Church.
A resident of the Namdong district was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after attending the rally that took place at Gwanghwamun.
The Namdong district office revealed the movement routes and locations that patient numbers 57, 58, and 59 had visited. In particular, it was revealed that patient 57 had participated in a worship service at the Love First Church on August 12th and attended the Gwanghwamun rally on August 15th.
The Namdong district office stated they have completed the disinfection and sanitization around the patients' residence areas.
Here is the full text of each confirmed patients' footprints:
57th confirmed patient [tested positive 2020.8.16 KST/ No Symptoms / Attended worship at Sarang First Church in Seongbuk District, Seoul (8.12)]
Namdong District office completed the disinfection of the confirmed patient's residence and movement routes.
August 13 (Thursday) KST
Stayed at Tashido (Seoul)
August 14 (Friday) KST
※ Wore a mask
- 15:00 Tashido (Seoul)
15:00 to 16:30 Tashido (Seoul) → Home (traveled via subway)
※ Gayang Station → Sandnae Market Station
16:40 ~ Stayed at home
August 15 (Saturday) KST
※ Wore a mask
10:00 to 11:30 Home → Tashido (Seoul) (traveled via Subway)
※ Sandnae Market → Gwanghwamun Station
Visit Tashido (Seoul) from 11:30 to 15:00 ※ Attended Gwanghwamun rally
15:00 to 16:30 Tashido (Seoul) → Namdong District Health Center (traveled via Subway)
※ Gwanghwamun Station → Namdong District Office Station
Visited the screening clinic of the Namdong District Health Center from 16:30 to 16:50 (traveled via subway)
17:00 stayed at home
August 16th (Sun) KST
※ Wore a mask
15:10 Confirmed and hospitalized in Incheon Medical Center.
58th confirmed patient [Tested positive 2020.8.16 (Sunday) / came in contact with 56th confirmed patient in Namdong district ]
Namdong District office completed the disinfection of the confirmed patient's residence and movement routes.
August 12 (Wednesday)
※ Wore a mask
12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (traveled via bus and subway)
※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Samseong Station
Stay at home from 17:30
August 13 (Thursday)
※ Wore a mask
14:00 to 19:50 Other cities and provinces (Seoul) (traveled via Bus and subway)
※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station
20:00 stayed at home
August 14 (Friday)
※ Wore a mask ※ Symptom Development: Cough
12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (traveled via bus and subway)
※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station
Stayed at home from 17:30
August 15 (Saturday)
Stay at home
August 16th (Sunday)
Visited the screening center of the Namdong District Health Center from 09:10 to 09:30 (traveled via Family Car)
Stay at home from 09:40 to 20:00.
20:00 Confirmed, Inpatient Hospital in Incheon Medical Center
59th confirmed patient [ tested positive on 2020.8.16 (Sunday) / No Symptoms / Came in contact with 58th confirmed patient (family member)]
Namdong District office completed the disinfection of the confirmed patient's residence and movement routes.
August 12 (Wednesday)
※ Wore a mask
12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (traveled via bus and subway)
※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Samseong Station
Stayed at home from 17:30
August 13 (Thursday)
※ Wore a mask
14:00 to 19:50 Other cities and provinces (Seoul) (traveled via)
※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station
20:00 stayed at home
August 14 (Friday)
※ Wore a mask ※ Symptom Development: Cough
12:00 to 17:20 (Seoul) Bus and subway movements (Move 535 bus and subway)
※ Home ↔ Dongam Station ↔ Seonneung Station
Stay at home from 17:30
August 15 (Saturday)
Stayed at home
August 16th (Sunday)
Visited the screening center of the Namdong District Health Center from 09:10 to 09:30 (traveled via Family Car)
Stay at home from 09:40 to 20:00.
20:00 Confirmed, Inpatient Hospital in Incheon Medical Center
Pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon himself has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
