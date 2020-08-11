IU and Suzy donate 100 million KRW (~84,343 USD) each under their legal names without notifying their agencies

As an increasing number of people became victims to flood due to torrential rain, IU and Suzy caught the interest of netizens as they each donated 100 million KRW each.



On August 11th KST, an official from the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association stated, "Today at 4 PM, IU made a donation of 100 million KRW (~84,343 USD) under her legal name, Lee Ji Eun."



IU is known to donate and known as a 'donation angel' in the entertainment industry. She has donated more than 300 million KRW (~253,026 USD) to help prevent the spread of the COVID19 and has continued her good deeds by donating 100 million KRW to celebrate children's day back in May.



It was also revealed that Suzy also donated 100 million KRW on August 10th without notifying her agency. The management agency SOOP stated, "She didn't notify us and donated so we only found out about the donation when we saw an article about it."



The Hope Bridge Association has been conducting an emergency relief campaign for flood damage in 2020. Many celebrities, including IU, Park Seo Joon, Suzy, and Yoo Jae Seok, have donated already sharing their love. The donations from Suzy and IU will be used for the affected areas and flood victims as record-breaking downpours continue.





IU and Suzy have been exerting good influence in the past as well by consistently delivering donations. Previously they have made various donations to support the families of the victims of the Sewol Ferry incident and to help the victims of the forest fires that occurred in Gangwon Province. Their good deeds continue to warm the hearts of the citizens of Korea.



Back in February, Suzy donated 100 million KRW to support the International Relief and Development NGO Good Neighbors as IU donated over 300 million KRW for the COVID19 pandemic.



Other celebrities also participated in the recent donations for the flood victims. Park Ji Hoon and Ong Sung Woo from the disbanded boy group Wanna One also donated 10 million KRW (~8,435 USD) each to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

Not only are celebrities making donations, but also fans have participated in giving donations under their celebrities' names.



