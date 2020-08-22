New trot boy group Super Five with ASTRO's MJ, Pentagon's Hui, & more release colorful debut profile photos

MBC's brand new trot boy group project Super Five is debuting today, by unveiling their two debut title tracks "Hello" and "All Eyes On Me"!

Trot boy group Super Five is made up of 5-members including ASTRO's MJ, Pentagon's Hui, Park Hyung Suk, Ok Jin Wook, and former A.cian member Choo Hyuk Jin. The team members were all hand-selected by the trot queen Jang Yoon Jung on MBC's very own trot idol group creation variety program 'Favorite Entertainment'.

Ahead of their official debut today on the August 22 broadcast of MBC's 'Music Core', Super Five have unveiled their first set of summery, colorful debut profile photos! Each of the members give off a unique vibe as members like currently promoting idols MJ and Hui take on a very different mood from their positions in their respective teams.

Make sure to catch Super Five's big debut with "Hello" and "All Eyes On Me" on this week's 'Music Core', and also catch the newest episode of 'Favorite Entertainment' airing on August 22 at 9:50 PM KST!