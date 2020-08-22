Fans say SuperM's '100' performance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station' is their best yet

SuperM successfully made their first ever appearance on the widely popular Japanese music program, TV Asahi's 'Music Station'!

On this day, SuperM took up the ending stage of the 2-hour long special 'Music Station' broadcast, performing their lead single "100". This marks the group's second ever time performing the single on a TV broadcast after their 'Good Morning America' stage back on August 20 EST.

According to fans, SuperM's "100" performance on this episode of 'Music Station' was just absolute perfection, not to mention the best stage yet! They commented, "This stage was so good (applause)", "What a crazy stage", "The fans' response to this stage has been so good", "Why are they perfect TT", "Insane... so proud TT", "I wanna watch an HD version of this over and over again TT", "SuperM's performance is obviously no joke. That's what you get when Soo Man brings out all his aces", "So handsome and so amazing", and more!

If you missed out on SuperM's 'Music Station' stage back on August 21, you can check it out below!