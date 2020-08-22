BTOB's Changsub celebrates his return from mandatory service loudly w/guests Peniel, Eukwang, Sungjae, & Hyunsik

On August 21, BTOB member Changsub greeted fans with a very special live broadcast, celebrating his official return from his mandatory military service!

A BTOB celebration broadcast wouldn't be complete without at least one hilarious interruption (or five), Changsub's wild and hyper laughs, Peniel showing up for the food, and so much more. So fans have decided to compile a list of some of the best and funniest moments from Changsub's recent live, which you can check out below!

Changsub being major hyper right from the start:

Sweetie pie Peniel sudden appears with a cake, and Changsub loves it:

While Changsub and Peniel try eating the heart decorations on the cake and then cook up some stew, another member phones, BTOB's Sungjae (currently in the military):

Sungjae and Peniel team up over the phone to tease Changsub, but then Sungjae says he forgot what he wanted to say and abruptly hangs up:

Next, another sudden phone call from BTOB's Hyunsik (currently in the military), shortly followed by Sungjae calling once again. The two member then start talking to each other over the phone, until Hyunsik remarks, "I can't waste all of my break time talking to [Changsub] hyung."

Meanwhile, Sungjae has finally recalled what he actually wanted to call Changsub about - "Buy me a pair of soccer shoes and send them to me."

After some time chatting with fans, Eunkwang calls:

While on the phone, Eunkwang also emerges in person after finishing his schedule:

On to 'Spin The Wheel':

When fans want Changsub and Eunkwang to do a joint 12-hour, nonstop live broadcast:

In conclusion, the next BTOB's 'Ha.Da.Bang' will be an 8-hour long broadcast!

Netizens commented, "Changsub: What should I write on the wheel? Melody: Buy out Cube", "I was so happy watching this!! It was so funny", "Finally! It really feels like the members are back (well not all of them)", "Changsub: Hey Peniel where are you going? Peniel: I'm kind of hot. Peniel: Comes back with the logo on his shirt covered, LOL", "21 days until Minhyuk's comeback live!!!", "Peniel did a good job today kekekeke, he was funny and he kept telling Changsub and Eunkwang what's 'in' in 2020 kekekeke", "Hyunsik and Sungjae talking to each other over the phones kekekekeke", and more!

You can check out Changsub's full celebration live broadcast, above!