News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X & SF9 to attend recording for 'Idol On Quiz'

According to media outlet reports on August 8, members of MONSTA X and SF9 are scheduled to attend a recording for KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' later this month, on August 19!

Having premiered back in July, KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' is a new variety series where K-Pop idols compete against one another in various quiz games centered around the theme of the Korean language. Idols groups such as Seventeen, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, The Boyz, GFriend, Oh My Girl, and more have appeared as guests on the program so far. 

Fans can look forward to MONSTA X and SF9's guest appearance on KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' some time in mid-September!

Shookieskzkookie27 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

After watching skz and the boyz I think this show is going to bring me laughter especially with monsta x and sf9

quark123957,530 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Jooheon better be going.

