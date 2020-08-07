Sandeul to make a cameo appearance in fellow B1A4 member Gongchan's new drama 'Lonely Enough To Love'

B1A4's Sandeul will be making a cameo appearance in MBC every1's upcoming new drama series, 'Lonely Enough To Love'!

According to reports on August 8, Sandeul will be appearing as a therapy patient at Doctor Cha Kang Woo (played by Ji Hyun Woo)'s clinic during the drama's upcoming first episode. Sandeul decided to participate in the cameo appearance as a means to cheer on his fellow B1A4 members Gongchan, who will be greeting viewers as a character named Jung Hwan in 'Lonely Enough To Love'.

Make sure to catch the premiere of MBC every1's 'Lonely Enough To Love' with cameo star Sandeul on August 11 at 10:50 PM KST!