Mina's agency announces she will be released from hospital soon; to receive additional medical treatment

Woori Actors has released an update on former AOA member Mina's current status.





According to a representative for the agency, the idol-turned-actress is now in stable condition under her mother's care.



"Mina will be leaving the hospital soon. After receiving doctor recommendation, it was decided that after she leaves the hospital, she will be moved to her mother's residence and continue to receive medical treatment," they continued.



The statement comes less than a day after Mina was rushed to the hospital following an alleged suicide attempt.

