Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Mina's agency announces she will be released from hospital soon; to receive additional medical treatment

Woori Actors has released an update on former AOA member Mina's current status.


According to a representative for the agency, the idol-turned-actress is now in stable condition under her mother's care.

"Mina will be leaving the hospital soon. After receiving doctor recommendation, it was decided that after she leaves the hospital, she will be moved to her mother's residence and continue to receive medical treatment," they continued.

The statement comes less than a day after Mina was rushed to the hospital following an alleged suicide attempt

jack-bean
34 minutes ago

Mina's health remains of primary importance but AOA has a lot to answer for and this time they need to be honest in acknowledging what they did and apologize sincerely.

unholypeach
31 minutes ago

This may sound harsh, but she needs to have her social media revoked and she needs to be institutionalized for a while. She constantly posts about her self harm on social media. Now, I would be the first person to say that a post or two could be a cry for help, but there is a point where it becomes more like attention seeking and she's crossed it. She needs serious help.

