An English version of "More & More" is coming soon!



The surprise was announced during TWICE's online concert 'World In A Day,' which was held on August 9 KST. According to the members, an English version of "More & More" is going to be released very soon as a special gift for their fandom ONCEs.





Meanwhile, the original "More & More" is the title track on their 9th mini album of the same name, which was released on June 1.





Stay tuned for more news about this exciting release!