Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

MONSTA X’s Shownu assures fans he is recovering well from eye surgery

On August 9, MONSTA X held an online concert “MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV” via video streaming platform LiveXLive.

During the concert, the group greeted fans all over the world. Member Kihyun said, “I’m really grateful that everyone is watching from all over the world.

This concert was originally scheduled for last month, however it was postposed due to Shownu’s retinal detachment surgery. Shownu assures fans through the concert that he is healthy now, “I’m also eating well. And I feel even healthier than before.

xx-jenn-xx
17 minutes ago

GREAT CONCERT!!! They all looked good, the music was good. I loved it!! Shownu looked amazing! So glad his surgery went well and he recovered well!

