ITZY releases a teaser poster for the all day relay live for their upcoming comeback mini-album 'NOT SHY'

Previously, JYP Entertainment unveiled the MV teaser for ITZY's "NOT SHY" as ITZY prepares to make a comeback with their mini-album.

On August 14th KST, ITZY announced an all-day relay event for the release of their mini-album 'NOT SHY'. The songs will be released on various social media platforms starting at 2 PM on August 17th KST. After, they will hold a live premiere at 4:30 PM right before the official release at 6 PM KST.

ITZY had already released the tracklist for their mini-album before they drop their full mini-album, which will be released on August 17 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates!



