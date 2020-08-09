ITZY unveils tracklist for 3rd mini-album 'Not Shy'

ITZY has unveiled the tracklist for 'Not Shy'.

In their upcoming 3rd mini-album, a total of six tracks will find their way into listeners' hearts, including the title song "Not Shy". The track is followed by the B-side tracks "Don't Give A What", "Louder", "ID", "Surf", and "Be In Love". As seen previously, the JYP girl group's new concept will be a modernized version of a western movie.

Which track are you excited for? The new album will drop officially on August 17 at 6 PM KST.