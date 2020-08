ITZY has dropped the final poster for their comeback teaser.

As planned, ITZY will be making their comeback with the 3rd mini-album 'Not Shy' today on August 17 KST! For this D-Day, the rookie group unveiled the final group poster that is once again set against the desert background. Just a few hours ago, the girls also revealed anonymous voice recordings to get fans excited for the showcase.

The comeback schedule today is as follows, in KST:

Are you ready for ITZY's comeback?