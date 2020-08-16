46

13

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Jessica unveils debut schedule for young adult book 'Shine'; includes official release dates

AKP STAFF

Jessica's self-authored young adult novel is coming soon!

On August 16 KST, the idol took to her official Instagram account to reveal a debut schedule for her upcoming book 'Shine.' According to the schedule, teasers will include various exclusive photos and quotes as well as idol introductions for each of the three 'phases.' There will also be a number of other special events planned, including an advanced copy sweepstakes and 'pre-reading' available on RivetedLit.com.

Meanwhile, 'Shine' is described as a combination of 'Gossip Girl' meets 'Crazy Rich Asians,' following a Korean-American girl on her path to become a K-Pop superstar. The book will be officially on sale in US and Canada on September 29 and in Asia on September 30.

Check out the teaser below!

  1. Jessica
edurance919 pts 6 hours ago 1
6 hours ago

is she still a singer?

2

sejung-the-great-3,764 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

