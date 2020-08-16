ITZY teases live comeback showcase with members' fun 'Who is who?' anonymous voice recordings

ITZY is less than a day away from their 2nd comeback of the year!

On August 16 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group teased their upcoming live showcase for their 3rd mini album 'Not Shy' through their official social media. Titled 'Who is who?,' each of the five posts features a different voice recording made anonymously by a member, and fans are encouraged to guess which message is recorded by whom.

Meanwhile, 'Not Shy' is set for release on August 17 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the voice recordings below, and try your hand at figuring out which voice is whose!