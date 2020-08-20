43

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

HyunA winks in 'Good Girl' moving teaser

AKP STAFF

HyunA has revealed a moving teaser for "Good Girl".

In the teaser below, HyunA sticks her head out of a pool table as she gives a wink. 'Good Girl' is her pre-release single before her official comeback, and the singer herself wrote the lyrics for the track.

'Good Girl' is set to drop on August 26 KST. Are you excited for HyunA's comeback?

  1. HyunA
  2. GOOD GIRL
2 1,625 Share 81% Upvoted

0

eager_beaver1,856 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Wink to you too, HyunA.

Share

-1

elemental-earth-73 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

She is really beginning to grow on me.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
52 minutes ago   4   5,149
HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
52 minutes ago   4   5,149

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND