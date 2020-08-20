HyunA winks in 'Good Girl' moving teaser

HyunA has revealed a moving teaser for "Good Girl".
In the teaser below, HyunA sticks her head out of a pool table as she gives a wink. 'Good Girl' is her pre-release single before her official comeback, and the singer herself wrote the lyrics for the track.
'Good Girl' is set to drop on August 26 KST. Are you excited for HyunA's comeback?
