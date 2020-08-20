MCND turn it up in 'nanana' MV

MCND have dropped their music video for "Nanana"!



In the MV, MCND turn it up in a futuristic, digital setting. "Nanana" is the title track of the group's first mini album 'Earth Age', and it's a powerful, dynamic song with a strong hip hop influence about going after your dreams with energy.



Watch MCND's "Nanana" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.