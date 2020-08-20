27

Music Video
Posted by germainej

MCND turn it up in 'nanana' MV

MCND have dropped their music video for "Nanana"!

In the MV, MCND turn it up in a futuristic, digital setting. "Nanana" is the title track of the group's first mini album 'Earth Age', and it's a powerful, dynamic song with a strong hip hop influence about going after your dreams with energy. 

Watch MCND's "Nanana" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

quark123958
22 hours ago

This is a whole bop. Their rappers are so good and mix well with the vocalists. They really don't seem like rookies.

MunchieMinx
13 hours ago

Really really catchy! I love it!

