MCND have dropped their music video for "Nanana"!
In the MV, MCND turn it up in a futuristic, digital setting. "Nanana" is the title track of the group's first mini album 'Earth Age', and it's a powerful, dynamic song with a strong hip hop influence about going after your dreams with energy.
Watch MCND's "Nanana" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
MCND turn it up in 'nanana' MV
