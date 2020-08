Hyolyn has officially kicked off comeback teasers for her upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Say My Name'!

Her first new music release in approximately 8 months, Hyolyn will be returning this August 19 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, Hyolyn most recently treated fans to her amazing vocals by sharing a cover clip of Linda G (Lee Hyori)'s "Linda" feat. Yoon Mi Rae via her official SNS platforms.

Stay tuned for more details on Hyolyn's comeback!