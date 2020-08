Brave Girls have released their first individual comeback teaser image of member Eunji, ahead of their first new music release in 2 years!

The girl group will be making their long-awaited comeback this August 14 at 6 PM KST with a new single, "We Ride". This will also marks Brave Girls's first comeback as 4-members, 2 years after the 2020 version of "Rollin'".

Stay tuned for more of the Brave Girls members' individual teasers, coming soon.