ATEEZ have released final concept photos of their 8th member Jongho, the playful maknae!

The ATEEZ boys will be returning very soon with their follow-up title track "Thanxx", with the official MV dropping on August 24 at 12 AM KST. The second title song from ATEEZ's recently released 5th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' boasts a powerful mixture of latin guitar and dance sounds.

Keep an eye out for ATEEZ's "Thanxx" MV this weekend, and their music promotions starting next week!