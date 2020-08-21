Actor Lee Jong Suk reportedly purchases luxurious villa worth approximately 4.2 million USD

Actor Lee Jong Suk has reportedly purchased a luxurious villa worth 5 billion KRW (~ 4.2 million USD), at one of the most prestigious living complexes in Seoul.

The 'Nine One Hannam' living complexes is famous for being home to top celebrities due to its strict rules regarding protection of privacy. Celebrities such as G-Dragon, actor Joo Ji Hoon, and more are said to own villas in 'Nine One Hannam'.

Reportedly, Lee Jong Suk purchased a villa in 'Nine One Hannam' shortly after selling his building located in Seoul's Gangnam-gu Shinsadong. Initially, Lee Jong Suk purchased his Shinsadong building for approximately 3.9 billion KRW (~ 3.2 million USD). Now, the building's price has risen to 5.9 billion KRW (~ 5 million USD) in nearly 4 years.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is currently away from his entertainment promotions, carrying out his mandatory service duties as a public service worker since March of last year.