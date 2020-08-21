Ladies' Code's Sojung whisks you away to a tropical 'Island' with MV for new feel-good single

Ladies' Code's Sojung has released a vibrant, feel-good solo single, "Island"!

This marks Sojung's first official solo music release since her departure from Polaris Entertainment earlier this year, when all of the Ladies' Code members bid farewell with their debut agency. "Island" was composed and written by Sojung alongside KIDPOOL, gifting listeners with a lovely song of hope and encouragement during difficult times.

Watch Sojung taking a trip to a tropical "Island" of her imagination right inside her home, in her new MV above!