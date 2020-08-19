ATEEZ release more concept photos to prepare for their followup promotion of 'ZERO: FEVER Part. 1' with the track "THANXX"

ATEEZ continues to excite fans as they drop more concept images for each member in preparation for their followup promotion with "THANXX".

Previously, the group released photos of members Hongjoon and Seunghwa. Now they have released new concept photos of member Yunho. ATEEZ will start promotion with their second track "THAXX" starting this week, they will also release the full version of the MV for the song soon.





Also, fans will be able to relive the excitement of ATEEZ's comeback concert 'Back To Zero', which aired live online last month, because the concert will be broadcasted this August 20th at 9 PM KST on Mnet.