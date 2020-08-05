'2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' announces 2nd lineup including GFriend, ASTRO, IZ*ONE, and more!

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has announced the second lineup for the upcoming event!



On August 5, the 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' confirmed GFriend, ASTRO, VICTON, AB6IX, and IZ*ONE were performing along with previously revealed artists MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, TWICE, NCT Dream, and Kang Daniel.



As already reported, the upcoming festival will implement all procedures outlined by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is set to air through the LG U+ Idol Live app and TikTok on August 13.

