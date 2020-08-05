9

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' announces 2nd lineup including GFriend, ASTRO, IZ*ONE, and more!

AKP STAFF

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has announced the second lineup for the upcoming event!

On August 5, the 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' confirmed GFriendASTROVICTONAB6IX, and IZ*ONE were performing along with previously revealed artists MAMAMOORed VelvetOh My GirlTWICENCT Dream, and Kang Daniel.

As already reported, the upcoming festival will implement all procedures outlined by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is set to air through the LG U+ Idol Live app and TikTok on August 13. 

  1. misc.
  2. 2020 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS
3 4,367 Share 90% Upvoted

0

ambersky11661 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Seeing Victon makes me so happy <3 Glad the world isn't sleeping on them anymore

Share

0

mia13399 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Their will be 3rd lineup? And the event will take place without audience?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND