Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

CRAVITY reveal teaser poster for comeback with 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'

CRAVITY have revealed the teaser poster for their comeback with 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.

CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and follows up with "Cloud 9" this past June.

Fans can expect 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' to drop on August 24 KST. Are you excited for CRAVITY's comeback?


quark123957,344 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Goddammit Starship. Get your shit together and stop doing these boys dirty.

princesspop92 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

I’m so exited 🤩

