CRAVITY have revealed the teaser poster for their comeback with 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.
CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and follows up with "Cloud 9" this past June.
Fans can expect 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' to drop on August 24 KST. Are you excited for CRAVITY's comeback?
CRAVITY reveal teaser poster for comeback with 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'
