TWICE, Kang Daniel, Red Velvet, NCT Dream, & more announced as 1st lineup for the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially confirmed its live ceremony airing date, for this August 13!

This year's upcoming festival plans on implementing all procedures outlined by the government health branch in order to carry on a large-crowd event, from disinfection and sanitation, to social distancing during all stages of the event, temperature checks of all individuals entering facilities, etc.

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has also unveiled the first lineup of artists expected to attend this year's ceremony, starting with MAMAMOO and moving on to Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, TWICE, NCT Dream, and Kang Daniel.

Stay tuned for more attending artist announcements for the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards', airing live through the LG U+ Idol Live mobile app.

