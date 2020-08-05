9

G-Dragon celebrates his birthday with sister Kwon Da Mi and her husband Kim Min Joon

G-Dragon celebrated his birthday with his sister and fashion entrepreneur Kwon Da Mi and her husband, actor Kim Min Joon.

On August 4, Kwon Da Mi shared the below images on her Instagram story along with the message, "We were all born in summer. My husband, me, and Jiyoung. All our birthdays at once."

The photos reveal a gorgeous photo of the 3 together, a meal prepared by Kwon Da Mi, a birthday cake, and a photo of G-Dragon's gift to his brother-in-law. His sister wrote, "A nice younger brother who gave his brother-in-law this birthday present. What are you going to get him in return?"

As previously reported, Kwon Da Mi and Kim Min Joon tied the knot in October of last year. 

Happy birthday to G-Dragon, Kwon Da Mi, and Kim Min Joon!

