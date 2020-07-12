Lee Hi teases possible first comeback since departure from YG Entertainment





On July 13, soloist Lee Hi unveiled a photo teaser on her Instagram account captioned "D-10". Despite the vague post, many fans are speculating this image to be a photo teaser for her upcoming comeback, and D-10 marks 10 more days leading up to it.



Earlier this month, Lee Hi was said to be reportedly making her first comeback under AOMG after her departure from YG Entertainment in 2019. While little has been made known about this comeback, fans can look forward to more teasers from the soloist leading up to her final comeback date.

