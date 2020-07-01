Was Kim Soo Hyun hit by a bomb? Netizens react to Kim Soo Hyun's explosive hair back in his college days

Past photos of Kim Soo Hyun's college days are a hot topic these days.



A post titled "Kim Soo Hyun's University Days" was posted on an online community on July 1 and it is receiving a lot of attention.



In the post, Kim Soo Hyun is shown taking a picture with his college classmates when he was attending university. In particular, Kim Soo Hyun is drawing attention by wearing a hairband with a very different hairstyle than what he has now. However, Kim's unwavering good looks and distinct features caught the eye of viewers at once.



Netizens commented:

"Looks like his hair exploded"

"I apologize but I'll laugh a little bit...lol....your hair is very well done..."

"He probably was still popular since he has a good looking face. people who are handsome are popular even though they have that kind of hairstyle"

"His face is still the same even though this was taken ten years ago"

"I actually like that kind of hairstyle. It seems fashionable"

"I heard he was born like that with extremely curly hair"

"I'm laughing so hard looking at his hairstyle"



Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is working with actress Seo Ye Ji by starring in the drama 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay.' The drama airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

