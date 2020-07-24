25

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Super Junior's Heechul talks about his experience as a factory worker

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Heechul opened up about his experience as a factory worker.

On the July 23rd episode of 'Delicious Rendezvous', Baek Jong Won and Heechul visited an oyster mushroom farm, where farmers were busy packing oyster mushrooms into boxes. When one of the farmers had an interview with Baek Jong Won, Heechul took his place and began packing instead.

The Super Junior member expressed, "I used to work at a factory. I'm good at things like this. I put together TV sets, took off old stickers and put new ones on, and things like that." He then continued to show his skills by packing away the oyster mushrooms perfectly. When the farmers complimented him on his work, Heechul responded, "When I worked at the factory, I did well too."

Did you know Heechul used to work at a factory?

  1. Super Junior
  2. Heechul
2 3,515 Share 78% Upvoted

3

narinim20 pts 3 hours ago 1
3 hours ago

I remember watching a video of him talking about in YSMM years ago. Time passes by really fast.

Share

1 more reply

Red Velvet
Red Velvet start up official TikTok account!
7 hours ago   8   4,368
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park to make a comeback next month
12 hours ago   15   4,605

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND