Super Junior's Heechul talks about his experience as a factory worker

Super Junior's Heechul opened up about his experience as a factory worker.



On the July 23rd episode of 'Delicious Rendezvous', Baek Jong Won and Heechul visited an oyster mushroom farm, where farmers were busy packing oyster mushrooms into boxes. When one of the farmers had an interview with Baek Jong Won, Heechul took his place and began packing instead.



The Super Junior member expressed, "I used to work at a factory. I'm good at things like this. I put together TV sets, took off old stickers and put new ones on, and things like that." He then continued to show his skills by packing away the oyster mushrooms perfectly. When the farmers complimented him on his work, Heechul responded, "When I worked at the factory, I did well too."



Did you know Heechul used to work at a factory?

