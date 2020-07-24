BTS' SUGA & MAX' collaboration 'Blueberry Eyes' preview trends on Twitter

37

BTS' SUGA and American singer MAX' collaboration "Blueberry Eyes" is trending on Twitter.

The track list for MAX' upcoming album 'Colour Vision' was released on Apple Music, and ARMY were excited to see SUGA featured in his track "Blueberry Eyes". The title of the song also trended at #12 on Twitter's 'Worldwide Trends' as fans couldn't hold back their excitement.

SUGA and MAX previously collaborated for the BTS member's track "Burn It" from his recent mixtape 'D-2'.

MAX' 'Colour Vision' drops on September 18.

naazy3,544 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Ugh I love maxs music. My favourite album of his will always be Hells Kitchen Angel. Im sooo excited for this collab!

1

lesliel1 pt 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

He was in the bighit headquarters

