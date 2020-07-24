BTS' SUGA & MAX' collaboration 'Blueberry Eyes' preview trends on Twitter

BTS' SUGA and American singer MAX' collaboration "Blueberry Eyes" is trending on Twitter.



The track list for MAX' upcoming album 'Colour Vision' was released on Apple Music, and ARMY were excited to see SUGA featured in his track "Blueberry Eyes". The title of the song also trended at #12 on Twitter's 'Worldwide Trends' as fans couldn't hold back their excitement.



SUGA and MAX previously collaborated for the BTS member's track "Burn It" from his recent mixtape 'D-2'.



MAX' 'Colour Vision' drops on September 18.



SUGA!!!!! Blueberry Eyes is a bop! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8ES1mkHDyt — José⁷/JK Mixtape (@TheJose8A) July 24, 2020