17

2

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

SF9's Dawon gives fans cover of IU's 'eight' feat. BTS' SUGA on his birthday

AKP STAFF

SF9's Dawon has revealed a cover of IU's "eight" featuring BTS' SUGA on his 25th birthday.

On July 24, Dawon release the video above on SF9's official YouTube channel along with the message, "This was a song that left a good impression on me, and since I think I've only received this birthday, I prepared a small gift. Since it's my first cover, I've worked on it for a long time and even though I'm not good enough please listen with your heart. Hope you like it, thank you for caring, but thank you more for listening!"

Dawon's cover of "eight" also features his fellow SF9 member Hwiyoung. Listen to Dawon's "eight" above and the original below. 


  1. IU
  2. SF9
  3. Dawon
  4. EIGHT
8 1,041 Share 89% Upvoted

1

Secretninja3123,807 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

God his voice is beautiful. Dawon is such a meme sometimes that I forget he's an amazing singer.

Share

0

brideofchani-788 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

our dawonie's voice is so cute

chani should cover this song too. he can do the singing and rap parts cause he's a god

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet
Red Velvet start up official TikTok account!
7 hours ago   8   4,368
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park to make a comeback next month
12 hours ago   15   4,605

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND