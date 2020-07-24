SF9's Dawon gives fans cover of IU's 'eight' feat. BTS' SUGA on his birthday

SF9's Dawon has revealed a cover of IU's "eight" featuring BTS' SUGA on his 25th birthday.



On July 24, Dawon release the video above on SF9's official YouTube channel along with the message, "This was a song that left a good impression on me, and since I think I've only received this birthday, I prepared a small gift. Since it's my first cover, I've worked on it for a long time and even though I'm not good enough please listen with your heart. Hope you like it, thank you for caring, but thank you more for listening!"



Dawon's cover of "eight" also features his fellow SF9 member Hwiyoung. Listen to Dawon's "eight" above and the original below.





