BOTOPASS (formerly known as ILUV) to delay debut amid Shin Minah's bullying claims + Shin Minah's mom says she was hospitalized

BOTOPASS (formerly known as ILUV) have delayed their debut amid Shin Minah's claims of bullying.



As previously reported, Shin Minah came forward saying she was bullied during her time as an ILUV member, and the girl group's label WKS ENE denied the claims. On July 24, WKS ENE announced they would be delaying BOTOPASS' debut previously set for August 4 KST.



The label stated, "We're pushing back the schedule for the debut that the BOTOPASS members and company have been excitedly preparing. Ahead of BOTOPASS' debut, groundless rumors about the ILUV members, who are part of BOTOPASS, were spread. The ILUV members and the other BOTOPASS members preparing to debut with them are all going through a hard time."



WKS ENE further stated that due to the shock, the BOTOPASS members are experiencing physical symptoms, which led the label to delay their comeback.



Shin Minah's mother has also spoken up on social media. She posted on the former idol star's Instagram, "Hello, this is Minah's mom. I'm sorry to bring you bad news. Minah collapsed today, and she was taken to the emergency room. She'll be admitted soon, and I hope that will stop you from leaving malicious comments or speculating. Thank you."



