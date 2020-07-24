14

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

BOTOPASS (formerly known as ILUV) to delay debut amid Shin Minah's bullying claims + Shin Minah's mom says she was hospitalized

BOTOPASS (formerly known as ILUV) have delayed their debut amid Shin Minah's claims of bullying.

As previously reported, Shin Minah came forward saying she was bullied during her time as an ILUV member, and the girl group's label WKS ENE denied the claims. On July 24, WKS ENE announced they would be delaying BOTOPASS' debut previously set for August 4 KST. 

The label stated, "We're pushing back the schedule for the debut that the BOTOPASS members and company have been excitedly preparing. Ahead of BOTOPASS' debut, groundless rumors about the ILUV members, who are part of BOTOPASS, were spread. The ILUV members and the other BOTOPASS members preparing to debut with them are all going through a hard time."

WKS ENE further stated that due to the shock, the BOTOPASS members are experiencing physical symptoms, which led the label to delay their comeback.

Shin Minah's mother has also spoken up on social media. She posted on the former idol star's Instagram, "Hello, this is Minah's mom. I'm sorry to bring you bad news. Minah collapsed today, and she was taken to the emergency room. She'll be admitted soon, and I hope that will stop you from leaving malicious comments or speculating. Thank you."

Secretninja3123,807 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Honestly, I think that's for the best. The situation does not look good on either side and it just looks worse for both of them every time Shin Minah's side or the company talks. They're both telling completely different stories and frankly, its hard to completely believe either.

It can be seen both ways, the company could very well be trying to coverup a bully in order to debut the group and not lose the money they invested or Minah could have her own hidden agenda and is riding the bully accusation train and exaggerating the situations in order to ruin the company and group's career. Its easy to side with the supposed victim, especially after what happened with AOA's Mina, but if you step back and look at the everything that has gone down so far, it just seems kind of fishy. I think for now, both the company and Minah has some stuff they need to sort out separately and with each other and we the audience, who is not directly involved, should refrain from picking sides. Minah honestly doesn't seem to be in the right state of mind, she really needs to get help and the company needs to do some serious damage control and sort out these personal issues.

I sincerely hope those girls who are honestly innocent in this situation don't suffer the consequences of this mess no matter what the outcome is.

taichou_san1,568 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

what? the remain members have physical symptoms?????

