SSAK3, Hwa Sa, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the fourth week of July 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of July (July 20 - July 26) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 29,491 Points









2. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 18,790 Points









3. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 13,451 Points









4. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 10,181 Points









5. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 8,916 Points

