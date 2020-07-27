SSAK3, Hwa Sa, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the fourth week of July 2020

24

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 29,491 Points



2. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 18,790 Points



3. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 13,451 Points



4. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 10,181 Points



5. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 8,916 Points



6. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 8,237 Points



7. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 8,034 Points



8. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 7,443 Points



9. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 6,623 Points



10. Lee Hi - "Holo" - 6,537 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

killthislove00757
Here to continue celebrating the longevity of Eight. It's such a beautiful song, and I keep listening to it months later.

athalia-b
Holo by Lee Hi is amazing!! Congrats to all other groups too! Happy to see SSak3- it's fun to watch the music videos!

Share

