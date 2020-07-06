Netizens note the increasing number of Japanese idols in Kpop

Kpop has been taking off in popularity in the global market and has received international love and support.

Since its global popularity, more international members are seen than ever before in Kpop groups. Netizens noted that many of these members are Japanese.

Japanese idols are now more frequently making their debut with rookie idol groups.

Here are a few members you might know or not know to be Japanese.

1. NCT - Yuta







2. TWICE - Mina

3. TWICE - Sana

4. TWICE - Momo

5. IZ*ONE - Sakura

6. IZ*ONE - Nako

7. IZ*ONE - Hitomi

8. Pentagon - Yuto



9. Cherry Bullet - Re Mi

10. Cherry Bullet - May



11. ONF - U





12. GWSN - Miya

13. SECRET NUMBER - Lea

14. Nature - Haru

15. Rocket Punch - Juri





Some netizens have reacted positively to having such international members in the Kpop group but others don't believe it's such a good because there were previous incidents of these international members leaving the group in a not-so-positive method.

Netizens commented:

"It's my first time seeing Lea. She's so pretty."

"Not only Japanese, there are many Chinese and Thai members in Kpop these days."



"GWSN's Miya has such a unique aura. Her face is so unique but pretty too."



"Wow, these Japanese members look so Korean. Probably because of their makeup. I can't distinguish them."



"I feel like they might cause issues like those international members a long time ago."



"The Japanese members don't cause any trouble. They learn Korean and adapt to Korean culture. They get along well with the members."



"I don't know why these companies are including so many Japanese members."



"Japanese members just don't leave without permission...they're better than Chinese members."

