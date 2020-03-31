21

70

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Seungri spotted posing with his fellow soldiers in basic military training

Former Big Bang member Seungri was spotted posing alongside his fellow new recruits at his military basic training center for the ROK army's 6th division, after enlisting for his mandatory service back on March 9. 

Meanwhile, Seungri will be facing trial soon after completing his basic military training under the army branch of the judicial system for his ongoing criminal cases including illegal habitual gambling charges, violation of food sanitation acts, soliciting illegal prostitution, etc. 

10

1234xyz2,602 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

This is weird. This was a long time back. Why is it being told now?

I swore I saw these pictures on Twitter a few weeks ago. Yet it's hitting the headlines now? Weird AKP. Weird


P.S if you wanna hate me, go ahead. I'm not being offensive in anyway. I find it weird that most of the BB related news hits headlines weeks after it has happened
9

antonella20161,391 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

In this moment, Seungri is not in the enterteinment world, so He is a private person. Why are you invading a private person's life? Why are you interested at him? Ehy are you harassing him? A not so subtle try to divert the attention from a huge scandal with rich and powerful subscribers? Because yes, He is so famous, so good, so handsome, with a so great talent most of media haven't? Because of this He is your scapegoat? They due awful things, but it seems not that important to you, right? His dog is for you more important than those criminals, perpetrators. So powerful are they? Still, he's loved, He is great, He is innocent and 100.000 times best than you haters. Take care baby, you must be strong for the greatest lawsuit. #YouHaveUs . And stop stealing fan's pics.

