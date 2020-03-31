Seungri spotted posing with his fellow soldiers in basic military training

Former Big Bang member Seungri was spotted posing alongside his fellow new recruits at his military basic training center for the ROK army's 6th division, after enlisting for his mandatory service back on March 9.

Meanwhile, Seungri will be facing trial soon after completing his basic military training under the army branch of the judicial system for his ongoing criminal cases including illegal habitual gambling charges, violation of food sanitation acts, soliciting illegal prostitution, etc.

