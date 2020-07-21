41

6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch joins August comeback lineup

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch will be making a comeback this August, just in time to celebrate their 1st anniversary since debut!

According to media outlet reports on July 22, the Rocket Punch members are currently in the final preparation stages of their summer comeback, slated for early August. The group plans on returning with a bright, youthful, and energetic summer genre. 

Meanwhile, Rocket Punch debuted with their 1st mini album 'Pink Punch' back on August 7, 2019. The group then made a comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Red Punch' earlier this year in February. 

  1. Rocket Punch
5

thealigirl84,773 pts 11 hours ago 1
11 hours ago

i was just listening to Bouncy so this is perfect

2

gommo99 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

They are so pretty and talented

