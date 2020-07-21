Rookie girl group Rocket Punch joins August comeback lineup

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch will be making a comeback this August, just in time to celebrate their 1st anniversary since debut!

According to media outlet reports on July 22, the Rocket Punch members are currently in the final preparation stages of their summer comeback, slated for early August. The group plans on returning with a bright, youthful, and energetic summer genre.

Meanwhile, Rocket Punch debuted with their 1st mini album 'Pink Punch' back on August 7, 2019. The group then made a comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Red Punch' earlier this year in February.