Rookie solo artist Yukika has released a groovy, retro MV for her comeback title track, "Soul Lady"!

A part of Yukika's 1st full album of the same name, "Soul Lady" is an upbeat city pop dance genre. In the lyrics, Yukika reflects her personal feelings and attitude as a foreigner living in an unfamiliar city.

Watch above as Yukika sparkles elegantly in her hopeful, energetic "Soul Lady"! Make sure to also give all 13 track on Yukika's 1st full album a listen.