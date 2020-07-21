Former MONSTA X member Wonho expected to make his solo debut this fall

123

According to media outlet reports on July 22, former MONSTA X member Wonho is preparing to make his solo debut by the end of this year. 

Insiders say that Wonho is currently in the preparation stages of his solo debut album, expected for release some time after the end of August. Last year, Wonho became wrapped up in an illegal drug usage controversy, undergoing police investigation. As a result, the former idol ended his exclusive contract with Starship Entertainment, also announcing his departure from MONSTA X.

Afterward, police concluded Wonho's illegal drug usage investigation without pressing charges. 

Meanwhile back in May, Wonho signed a global partnership with U.S. management agency MAVERICK, hinting at his global promotions as a solo artist. 

athalia-b713 pts 13 hours ago 3
13 hours ago

This is actually really exciting! :D All the best to him!

5

83degrees3,256 pts 12 hours ago 2
12 hours ago

I still don't understand what the point was in making him leave his group and Company if they were just going to take him back. I wouldn't be surprised if they saw how much people wanted him back and saw this as an opportunity to make twice the money. Make money off of people who stan Monsta X and make money off of people who stand wohnu because he was MSTX. SMH but I still wish him the best

