Kim Woo Seok of UP10TION reveals he was able to pay back his $84,000 debt he owed his parents

On the July 15 broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star', UP10TION member Wooseok appeared as a guest.

When he appeared on this day, he revealed that he was able to pay back the debt he owed his parents five years after his debut. He had approximately 100 million KRW (~84,000 USD) in debt and he paid it all back after he received payment from promoting in X1.

Wooseok revealed that he wasn't able to get paid for five years he promoted with UP10TION. Therefore, his parents gave him financial support for the five years that he wasn't able to get paid. Wooseok had kept records of the financial support that he was indebted to his parents and paid it all back once he received his pay from X1.

Wooseok also revealed that the most expensive meal he treated himself was a blowfish dish, which he paid 256,000 KRW (~213 USD). He felt he deserved to treat himself after receiving his first pay and repaying the debt he had.

Also, on this day the guests and hosts of 'Radio Star' were astonished by Wooseok's small face. This episode also starred singer K. Will, actress Chae Jung Ahn, and comedian Park Sung Ho.