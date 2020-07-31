Model Han Hye Jin confesses that she has recently become a big 'Fangirl' of BTS member Jungkook

Recently, a netizen made a post on an online community showing the facial expressions of model Han Hye Jin as she confesses she is a big fan of Jungkook of BTS.

The netizen posted captures from the show 'Love Naggers 3' when Han Hye Jin spoke of Jungkook. She stated that she became a fan of Jungkook last year and watches multiple videos of him as she has saved 500 clips of him on her Instagram.

Many netizens are saying, Han Hye Jin's facial expression and tone of voice are of a true fan.

Netizens' commented:

"She's super serious. lol"

"Of course she has to fall for Jungkook. He's the best."



"I guess she is a fan of BTS now. she used to like EXO."



"She used to like Xiumin before!"



"She refers to Jungkook as just Jungkook not BTS' Jungkook. lols."



"She doesn't seem like she would be a fangirl. but Jungkook is popular so."



"Of course. Jungkook is too cute not to like."



"500 clips of Jungkook. WOW."



"LOL. so cute."



"I like him too."

