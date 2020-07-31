James Lee brings summertime sadness to an all-time high with his ‘CASTLES’ EP

Korean-American singer, songwriter, and producer James Lee finally released his second EP, ‘CASTLES,’ on July 31. ‘CASTLES’ is an artistic blend of acoustic-pop/rock and EDM, with something for all music fans to enjoy. The album, which features seven different tracks navigate through the themes of heartbreak, goodbyes, and holding onto loved ones quickly slipping through your fingers like sand.

Even before its release, the EP has created a buzz in the K-Pop community. Fans are excited to see where James takes his EP, as this is his first time releasing an album since his first EP ‘The Light’ in 2018. The album is as special to James as it is to fans.

“‘CASTLES’ is a milestone in my career that expresses the growth I've had as a writer and a producer,” James said. “When I wrote ‘The Light’ EP, I relied on the help from some fantastic producers, but for ‘CASTLES’ I trusted myself. Even though it was based on the thought of sandcastles washing away, I still find myself reflecting on the process and journey of creating rather than sulking over what's lost. I've become a realistic optimist.”





James hopes that listeners will be able to appreciate the beauty in the intricacy of the album and recognize the urgency in cherishing each moment in life.

“I hope people that listen to CASTLES will hear everything, from the details in every single arrangement choice to the way the words are expressed in each song,” James said. “I decided to lean into the music I grew up loving so much. Though the tone of the album is emotional and sad, the greater takeaway for people is to appreciate the moments we have because nothing lasts forever.”

For this release, James decided to include a special gift for fans who support him on his Patreon by including writing their names in the credits of his upcoming music video for “Liar” as well as on the physical copy of his new EP. He hopes his small gesture will remind them that they are just as much as part of this journey as he is.

Listen to ‘CASTLES’ here.