AOA's Jimin posts apology about Mina and bullying controversy on Instagram

AOA's Jimin posted an apology about Mina and the bullying controversy on Instagram.



In light of the current bullying controversy, Jimin made an apology post on Instagram on July 4. She wrote as follows:





"I can't put everything into a short post, but I'm sorry and I apologize. I'm not good enough to lead the team, and I'm sorry. While I regret it and I feel guilty, I didn't understand Mina very well, and I think I didn't look at her carefully. Yesterday, I cried and begged and cried again, but I think I couldn't easily resolve Mina's feelings that have mounted up about me. I'm really sorry. When I was young, I was in my early twenties and thought that my team should only show good things to the staff and outside world, but I think that was a lacking way to lead the team as a human. I'm sorry I caused a controversy. I'm sorry for writing so suddenly. And most of all, I'm truly sorry to the members and Mina who workd hard for us both."





As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by AOAmember Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being.



What are your thoughts on Jimin's post?

