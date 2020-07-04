5

AOA's Jimin posts apology about Mina and bullying controversy on Instagram

AOA's Jimin posted an apology about Mina and the bullying controversy on Instagram.

In light of the current bullying controversy, Jimin made an apology post on Instagram on July 4. She wrote as follows:

"I can't put everything into a short post, but I'm sorry and I apologize. I'm not good enough to lead the team, and I'm sorry. While I regret it and I feel guilty, I didn't understand Mina very well, and I think I didn't look at her carefully. Yesterday, I cried and begged and cried again, but I think I couldn't easily resolve Mina's feelings that have mounted up about me. I'm really sorry. When I was young, I was in my early twenties and thought that my team should only show good things to the staff and outside world, but I think that was a lacking way to lead the team as a human. I'm sorry I caused a controversy. I'm sorry for writing so suddenly. And most of all, I'm truly sorry to the members and Mina who workd hard for us both." 



As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by AOAmember Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being.

What are your thoughts on Jimin's post?

짧은 글로 모든 것을 다 담을 수 없지만 미안하고 죄송합니다 다 제가 팀을 이끌기에 부족하고 잘못했습니다 후회와 죄책감이 들고 같이 지내는 동안 제가 민아에 대해 잘 이해하지 못했었고 세심하게 살피지 못했다는 생각이 들었습니다 어제도 울다가 빌다가 다시 울다가 그럼에도 그동안 민아가 쌓아온 저에 대한 감정을 쉽게 해소할 수는 없을거라는 생각이 들어 정말 죄송합니다 어렸을때 당시의 나름대로 생각에는 우리 팀이 스태프나 외부에 좋은 모습만 보여야한다는 생각으로 살았던 20대 초반이었지만 그런 생각만으로는 팀을 이끌기에 인간적으로 많이 모자랐던 리더인 것 같습니다 논란을 만들어서 죄송합니다 두서없이 글을써서 죄송합니다 그리고 무엇보다 저희 둘을 위해 노력을 많이 해줬던 우리 멤버들과 민아에게 진심으로 미안합니다.

