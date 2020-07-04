7

SSAK3 members Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain film '90s style MV on yacht

SSAK3 members Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain filmed a '90s style music video on a yacht with manager Kwanghee.

On the July 4th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', the co-ed dance group members started to film their '90s style MV, and they hopped on a yacht to get the full effect of MVs from the decade. Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, Rain, and Kwanghee worked their best old-school dance moves, and Yoo Jae Suk poked fun at Rain's love of the camera.

They also took the filming next to a pool, where Lee Hyori and Rain laughed about Yoo Jae Suk's facial expressions during close-ups.

Take a look at SSAK3's MV shoot clips above and below!

