SSAK3 members Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain filmed a '90s style music video on a yacht with manager Kwanghee.
On the July 4th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', the co-ed dance group members started to film their '90s style MV, and they hopped on a yacht to get the full effect of MVs from the decade. Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, Rain, and Kwanghee worked their best old-school dance moves, and Yoo Jae Suk poked fun at Rain's love of the camera.
They also took the filming next to a pool, where Lee Hyori and Rain laughed about Yoo Jae Suk's facial expressions during close-ups.
Take a look at SSAK3's MV shoot clips above and below!
7
4
Posted by1 hour ago
SSAK3 members Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain film '90s style MV on yacht
SSAK3 members Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain filmed a '90s style music video on a yacht with manager Kwanghee.
0 1,270 Share 64% Upvoted
Log in to comment