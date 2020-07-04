Seventeen win #1 + Performances on July 4th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Weeekly debuted with "Tag Me (@Me)", Moon Xion debuted with "Mr. Lonely", and Lee Seung Yoon with "Shut Up & Squat". Sunmi came back with "pporappippam", MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa returned with "Maria", AB6IX made a comeback with "The Answer", VERIVERY made their comeback with "Thunder", Woodz returned with "Love Me Harder", Lee Jin Hyuk made his comeback with "Bedlam", and BLACKPINK came back with "How You Like That"!



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, and IU were up for the win, but it was Seventeen's "Left & Right" that took the final trophy.



Other performers included IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, Golden Child, Weki Meki, Nature, CRAVITY, and N.Flying.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Weeekly







==

DEBUT: Moon Xion







==

DEBUT: Lee Seung Yoon







==

COMEBACK: Sunmi







==

COMEBACK: Hwa Sa







==

COMEBACK: AB6IX







==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY







==

COMEBACK: Woodz







==

COMEBACK: Lee Jin Hyuk







==

COMEBACK: BLACKPINK







===

IZ*ONE

==

Stray Kids







==

Golden Child







==

Weki Meki







==

Nature







==

CRAVITY







==

N.Flying







===