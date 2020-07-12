N.Flying and SF9 to hold late-night concert series “NOOB CON”

On July 13, N.Flying and SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment announced that the band and boy group will be holding an online concert series ’NOOB CON’.

The schedule of the concert is as follows:

‘NOOB CON’ - N.Flying

Round 1: July 25, 10:11PM KST

Round 2: August 2, 11:11AM KST

Date of sale: July 14, 5PM KST

‘NOOB CON’ - SF9

Round 1: August 8, 10:11PM KST

Round 2: August 16, 11:11AM KST

Date of sale: July 24, 12PM KST

The concert time 10:11PM is derived from English word ‘Loll’ which means to sit, lie, or stand in a lazy, relaxed way.

Fans who purchase the ticket will gain access to both rounds of streaming + BOON CUT (special video) + Interview.

More details will be released on a later date.