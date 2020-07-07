Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi top iTunes album charts in a total of 45 countries

Red Velvet's unit album has topped iTunes album charts around the world.

On July 7 KST, media outlets reported that Irene and Seulgi's 1st mini album 'Monster' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 45 countries, including Canada, France, and Spain. Meanwhile, the album also topped major music streaming sites in Korea, garnering attention throughout the day since its release at midnight.

Comprised of six tracks, the unit's first mini album revolves around the surreal theme of dreams in the middle of the night.

Congratulations to Irene and Seulgi! Check out the official MV here.